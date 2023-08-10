Reece James Named Chelsea’s New Captain

Chelsea Football Club has announced that Reece James will take over the captaincy ahead of the upcoming season. The young England right-back will step into the role vacated by Cesar Azpilicueta, who recently departed after an impressive 11-year tenure at the club. The decision was confirmed by Chelsea’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino, who expressed his satisfaction with the selection.

James, a product of Chelsea’s academy, has been a standout performer in recent seasons. His leadership qualities were evident during the team’s summer tour, where he proudly wore the captain’s armband. Pochettino highlighted James’ dedication and lead-by-example attitude as the driving factors behind his appointment.

The transition marks a significant moment for James, who has risen through the club’s ranks. He is set to take on the captaincy officially on Sunday, August 13, coinciding with Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Liverpool. As the young talent assumes this prestigious role, all eyes will be on how he steers the squad with his unique approach and ideas, ushering in a new era for Chelsea under his guidance.

