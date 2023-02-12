Reduced Kidnapping and Corruption Following Naira Redesign – Malami

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s announcement of the naira redesign policy…

The adoption of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign strategy, according to Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, greatly decreased the number of kidnappings in the nation.

In an interview with Radio Nigeria Kaduna, the AGF claimed that the policy had advantageous aspects that weren’t taken into account.

“I demonstrated insecurity for you. Kidnapping has significantly decreased since this policy was implemented. It also decreased corruption, so we have the right to go to court and defend these benefits. The court issued an order without hearing from the government, but it set a date of February 15 to do so.

Everyone is aware that fighting corruption, insecurity, and boosting the economy were factors in Nigerians’ decision to elect President Muhammadu Buhari. We will ask the court to evaluate both sides of it, as the policy was introduced with these factors in mind.

