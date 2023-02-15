Redesigned Naira: Why Have You People Refused To Tell Buhari The Truth? – Ortom Fumes

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom said the Naira and cashless policy review initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was the worst policy approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. Governor Benue argued that leaving the policy in place would permanently damage the president’s image. In a series of tweets, the governor urged the president’s office to review its policies and give Nigerians a breather before it’s too late. Ortom lamented the situation in the country, adding that politics had put citizens in great financial trouble.

Ortom wrote: “Still, there are people who won’t tell the president the truth.” Someone close to the president should tell him that these policies will forever ruin his image if he is allowed to remain as he is. Policy needs to be reviewed before “This is the worst policy of the federal government.” Nigerians are suffering, and some are dying. People feel pain. Their children cannot go to school. “They have nothing to eat.” is not. “Even those who have money in the bank cannot access it.”

Content created and supplied by: Newz247 (via 50minds

News )

