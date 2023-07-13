Recovered 30 exotic vehicles part of my retirement benefits: Samuel Ortom

The immediate past governor of Benue has criticised the current state government for invading his automobile workshop, saying it’s a plot to torment, persecute him.

Mr Ortom, who spoke through his former spokesperson, Terver Akase, said this in reaction to the Benue state assets recovery committee that raided his ‘automobile workshop,’ where about 30 vehicles were towed away.

The said automobile workshop is located along Makurdi Otukpo road within Makurdi, Benue State’s administrative capital, and is reportedly owned by Mr Ortom, according to AIT .

Reacting to the development, Mr Akase described the action as a move to humiliate his principal in every unconventional means.

According to a video posted by AIT via its Twitter handle, it was seen that several Toyota Hilux vehicles were moved away from the workshop.

In his remarks, Hinga Biem, a member of the committee, said the exercise had kicked off in the past weeks, where the government have been conducting tracing of movable and immovable properties suspected to be owned by Benue state.

He said the committee is focusing on properties that were bought between 2015 and 2023.

Mr Ortom served as governor for two terms beginning in 2015 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) before switching to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he was also re-elected in 2019.