A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Reconcile with Makinde, others, Olubadan tells Atiku

The Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Lekan Balogun on Thursday urged the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar to reconcile with Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde and other G-5 Govs.

The monarch, who described Atiku as his friend, said he was not happy with the recent happening in the party, saying Atiku should do something fast as soon as possible to unite the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governors from the G-5, including Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Otorm, and Nyesome Wike (Rivers), were at odds with Atiku over the departure of the party’s national chairman, Iyiocha Ayu.

The monarch said Atiku’s reconciliation became essential for his triumph in 2023 while speaking in Ibadan when he received Atiku, who was paying a courtesy visit to his palace.

But he said that Atiku should remember traditional leaders, deal with insecurity, and for Ibadan to become a state if he were elected president.

Atiku promised that the PDP government would ensure that traditional leaders remain important across the country, particularly at a time when there are significant security concerns.

“I recall the traditional institutions’ function during the colonial era, when they were in charge of upholding law and order in their respective territories. The PDP government would examine all these institutions to make Nigeria safer and more unified.

“We will put the country’s reorganisation into action and hold talks with its many stakeholders to ensure that they receive full autonomy and resources for the development of the country’s economy, which will be more inclusive.

When his party came to power, he remarked, “These are some of the ideas we aim to implement. We intend to open up the economy so that Nigerians can have jobs in all areas of the economy.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, a PDP vice presidential candidate, former Bayelsa Governor Duoye Diri, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Imo Governor Lyke Imoke, Sen. Dino Melaye, former PDP national chairman Uche Seconds, former Adamawa Governor Sule Lamido, former Oyo Deputy Governor Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Content created and supplied by: Lukundu (via 50minds

News )

#Reconcile #Makinde #Olubadan #tells #AtikuReconcile with Makinde, others, Olubadan tells Atiku Publish on 2023-01-19 16:07:22