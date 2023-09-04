Recharge Card Sellers Became Billionaires Under Buhari; He Made Corruption To Feel At Home – Ughegbe

A journalist, Lemmy Ughegbe, has taken a swipe at Garba Shehu, former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, for saying that the Katsina bigwig was on a rescue mission to save Nigeria from corruption; as he revealed how purported allies of the former President who were recharge card sellers became billionaires in eight years.

Lemmy Ughegbe had said, “Under him (Buhari), he made corruption to feel at home. We saw people who were recharge card sellers in very local communities became billionaires under Buhari.”

Forward video to 1:12:24 – https://www.youtube.com/live/j2Pbd4udrLE?si=MtM3ggrEzPk_YSnw

Ughegbe, who spoke during an interview on Kakaaki, an AIT Television programme, wondered how purported allies of Buhari rose from being recharge card sellers in local communities to billionaires. According to him, it was wrong for Garba Shehu to defend Buhari in the manner he did. He agreed with the Publisher of CKN , Chris Nwandu, who had earlier maintained that the rate of corruption was the highest during Buhari’s administration.

Both Chris Nwandu and Ughegbe reacted to Garba’s defense of Buhari.

Reports had revealed how Shehu, in reaction to the claim by the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke, that Buhari’s administration was the most incompetent, told Nigerians that the success of the Buhari administration in the direction of the fight against corruption was unprecedented.

Matthewcontents (

)