Recations Trail The ‘ Tittle ‘ A Foreign Magazine Gives Obi After Using Him On The Front Page

Several reactions have trailed the title a Dutch Magazine gave the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi after using him on the front page

The magazine, which carries the face of the labor party presidential aspirant, Surfaced Online on Wednesday and Peter obi was called ” The Macron of Nigeria ”

However, the magazine, after it surfaced, has got many people talking precisely his supporters

The text which accompanied the picture has been at the center of the discussion

On the front page below the picture, there was a text written in Dutch “De Macron Van Nigeria” meaning the Macron of Nigeria

Content on the front page of the magazine, also written in Dutch ” was interpreted to mean that the young people want Peter Obi as their president”

However, since the picture find Its way online, there have been several reactions

