Recall the day I decided to join the Nigeria Police Force, 2 important people left me- IGP Egbetokun

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, in a statement has recounted how two people that were important in his life left him alone because he joined the Nigeria Police Force.

While he was talking, he said that his decision to join the police made his best friend and lover to severe ties with him, as he told the story during a thanksgiving service that was held on his appointment as the country’s police boss yesterday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Redemption Pavilion, on Victoria Island.

Kayode Egbetokun claimed that his experiences in the Nigeria Police Force and career have been filled with intriguing, and challenging moments for which he was eternally grateful to God.

While he was talking, he said, “I could recall the day I decided to join the Nigeria Police Force, two important people left me. My close friend said he would not be my friend again because I joined the Force. But God proved something. And while I was in training in the Police Academy, I wrote letters to this my friend, he did not respond. Once I passed out from the Police Academy on October 12th, 1991 and I returned to Lagos State on October 15th, the first thing I did was to go and release him from police detention and since then, he remained my good friend till today.

Further talking, he said he also had a girlfriend that he was hoping to get married to but she decided to leave him because he joined the Nigeria Police Force. He said in her thinking, people do curse policemen, and she would not want to be part of a police family, and was set to go and so, he let her go.

He said, “But I thank God that she left, because that gave me the opportunity to marry the best woman in the world.”

Moses21 (

)