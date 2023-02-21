NEWS

Reasons Why Your Vote May Not be Counted

General elections in Nigeria will commence on Saturday February 25th, 2022 and it will start with the Presidential Election. 

While many citizens of the country are highly bent on using their votes to choose their perceived best candidates that will rule the country for the next four years, there are certain conditions under which your vote may not count despite already voting: 

1. If your decision about your choice of candidate is not clear. For example, if your thumbprint falls in between the box allocated to each candidate. 

2. Ballot unauthorized by the presiding officer will not be counted. 

This means while exercising your franchise, you should endeavour to get your ballot paper stamped by the presiding officer.

3. Ballot not thumprinted are called unvoted or blank ballot and a vote casted on this kind of ballot won’t be counted. 

4. Not making your vote confidential 

For example, when you write your name on your ballot paper. This is as it identifies you without any level of anonymity. 

5. When the Candidate’s name appeared on the ballot paper rather than his party’s logo or abbreviation. 

6. If your ballot paper has more than one vote casted on it. 

This means thumbprinting for more than one candidate.

