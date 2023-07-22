Reasons Why Your Vágina Smells Differently After Sèx

“Healthline” reports that a growing cause for alarm is the tendency for a woman’s intimate parts to take on new odors following sèxual activity. However, research has shown that changes in pH might cause your privates to have a different odor after you’ve had s*x. However, a skunky or yeasty odor could indicate an illness.

It’s not always the case that a person’s or another’s body will smell differently after having an intimate encounter (whether fingering, grinding, oral, or penetrating). According to healthline This is typically related to the pH of your privates, which aids in maintaining the health of your privates. You can change the pH of your body and the way you smell if something goes in there.

The alkaline quality of semen, the opposite of the acidic environment of the private organ, can momentarily alter your odor when you release it during sèxual activity. Alterations may also result through oral interaction. This is due of the digesting enzymes and microorganisms found in saliva. These have the potential to disrupt your body’s chemistry and affect your sense of smell.

