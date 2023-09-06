Reasons why your car engine light may stay on while driving

When your car’s engine light, also known as the Check Engine Light (CEL), stays illuminated while driving, it’s an indication that there’s a problem within the vehicle’s engine or related systems. Here are several reasons why your car’s engine light may remain on, as per mechanicbase:

Faulty Oxygen Sensor: One of the most common causes of a persistent CEL is a malfunctioning oxygen sensor. This sensor monitors the oxygen levels in the exhaust gases and helps regulate fuel mixture. A faulty sensor can lead to decreased fuel efficiency and increased emissions.

Loose or Damaged Gas Cap: A loose, damaged, or missing gas cap can trigger the CEL. It affects the vehicle’s evaporative emission control system, causing the light to illuminate.

Catalytic Converter Issues: Problems with the catalytic converter, such as a clogged or failing unit, can lead to a lit CEL. This is a crucial emissions control component.

Mass Airflow Sensor (MAF) Malfunction: The MAF sensor measures the air entering the engine, helping determine the correct air-fuel mixture. A malfunctioning MAF sensor can impact engine performance and trigger the CEL.

Ignition System Problems: Issues with spark plugs, ignition coils, or spark plug wires can lead to misfires and trigger the engine light.

Vacuum Leak: Leaks in the vacuum system, including hoses and gaskets, can disrupt engine operation and cause the light to come on.

Faulty Fuel Injector: A malfunctioning fuel injector can lead to poor fuel atomization, affecting engine performance and potentially causing the CEL to illuminate.

