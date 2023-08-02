Reasons Why You Should Not Always Bathe with Cold Water

In a recent publication by Verywell Health, using cold water at temperatures ranging from 10 to 15.6 degrees Celsius to bathe helps to build body immunity, promote weight loss, aid mental health, and improve blood circulation to various organs.

However, while many celebrate these great benefits, there are several reasons why individuals should avoid bathing with it occasionally.

Let’s take a look at some of them in the subsequent paragraphs.

First and foremost, bathing with cold water can cause the constriction of blood vessels, which may strain the heart and increase the risk of cardiovascular issues, especially in people with established heart conditions.

Secondly, bathing frequently with cold water can lead to hypothermia, where the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. This can be dangerous and even life-threatening, particularly in cold climates or Arctic zones.

Thirdly, coldwater baths can impair cognitive function, especially in adults, even though they are also uncomfortable on the skin and may lead to shivering.

On a fourth note, cold water baths, especially on the chest and back, can lead to respiratory problems such as shortness of breath and bronchospasms, particularly in individuals with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

