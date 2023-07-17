The term “intercourse” often refers to sèxual activity between two consenting adults of opposite sexes. It’s what makes life worth living and makes more of ourselves. Although there is no set time of day when you may expect to reap the benefits of sèxual activity, research has shown that engaging in it first thing in the morning is best for your immune system and general health.

This article is based on a piece published on “Healthline,” and it examines the positive effects morning intimacy can have on both partners’ health. Among them are.

Your brain will thank you for it.

According to healthline The best way to give your brain a boost is through sèxual activity first thing in the morning. Several studies have shown that when you exercise, your body releases a variety of neurotransmitters and hormones—including dopamine, the “feel-good” hormone—that are helpful for your brain and your ability to think clearly.

It’s an immune system booster.

The importance of a healthy immune system to one’s overall health and well-being is often overlooked. Recent research has shown that engaging in sèxual activity first thing in the morning can help you fight off cold and flu germs.

It might make you appear years younger.

The benefits of a good morning chat are numerous. Researchers have discovered that the release of oxytocin, beta-endorphins, and other anti-inflammatory chemicals after morning intercourse contributes to a more youthful appearance.

