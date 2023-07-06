Reasons Why You Should Consume Tiger Nuts More Often

Tiger nuts, also known as chufa, yellow nutsedge, or earth almonds are not actually nuts, but rather edible tubers.

They’re the size of a chickpea but wrinkly with a chewy texture and sweet nutty flavor similar to coconut.

Tiger nuts were one of the first plants cultivated in Egypt and traditionally used as both food and medicine.

They’re rich in a variety of nutrients and have been linked to several health benefits, ranging from better digestion to a reduced risk of heart disease.

As a woman, there are several reasons why you may also want to consider incorporating tiger nuts into your diet more often.

Here are some potential benefits of consuming tiger nuts according to healthline:

1. Hormonal balance: Tiger nuts contain vitamin E, which is known for its antioxidant properties and its potential to help balance hormones. Adequate vitamin E intake may allete symptoms associated with hormonal imbalances, such as PMS (premenstrual syndrome).

2. Nutrient-rich: According to Healthline, Tiger nuts are a good source of essential nutrients, including dietary fiber, healthy fats, vitamins (such as vitamins E and C), minerals (such as magnesium, potassium, and iron), and plant-based proteins. These nutrients are important for overall health and can support various bodily functions.

3. Energy and vitality: Tiger nuts are a good source of energy due to their carbohydrate content. The combination of complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and fiber provides a sustained release of energy, which can help combat fatigue and promote vitality throughout the day.

4. Weight management: Tiger nuts can be a valuable addition to a weight management plan. The fiber and healthy fats in tiger nuts can help promote feelings of fullness, reduce hunger cravings, and support portion control. Including tiger nuts as part of a balanced diet can assist in maintaining a healthy weight.

5. Digestive health: Tiger nuts are rich in dietary fiber, which is beneficial for digestive health. Adequate fiber intake promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and supports a healthy gut microbiome. This can contribute to improved digestion and overall gastrointestinal well-being.

6. Skin health: The vitamin E content in tiger nuts, along with their antioxidant properties, may benefit the health and appearance of your skin. Vitamin E is known for its ability to protect against free radicals and support healthy skin, potentially reducing signs of aging and promoting a youthful complexion.

7. May reduce blood sugar levels: Tiger nuts may help keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Animal studies show that tiger nut extract may help reduce blood sugar levels. This may, in large part, be due to the high fiber content of the tubers, which may slow down the absorption of sugar in the gut.

The protein in tiger nuts also contains a high proportion of the amino acid arginine, which may increase insulin production and sensitivity, both of which are important for blood sugar management.

8. May improve heart health: Tiger nuts may also be good for the health of your heart.

That’s partly because of the high amount of monounsaturated fats they contain, which give them a fat profile similar to that of heart-healthy olive oil.

Diets rich in monounsaturated fats are linked to lower levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and higher levels of HDL (good) cholesterol. They are also associated with a lower risk of heart attack, stroke, and death from heart disease.

Remember to incorporate tiger nuts as part of a balanced and varied diet. While they offer potential health benefits, it’s essential to consider individual dietary needs, preferences, and any specific health conditions you may have.

