Reasons why you should avoid sleeping next to your mobile phone

A recent study found that 65% of smartphone users put their device on their mattress while sleeping. Some people use their phones for calming activities such as listening to music or meditating, but the health potential of this practice continues to be debated.

This article from Medicalnewstoday explains why you shouldn’t have your phone nearby while you sleep.

1. Sleep disturbance

Expecting calls, text messages, and notifications can disrupt your sleep. Even people who don’t suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out) often find themselves staring at their phones late into the night, affecting how much time they spend in REM sleep before entering deep sleep.

2. Increased brain activity

Long-term exposure to electromagnetic radiation can compromise the blood-brain barrier, allowing substances such as albumin to enter the brain. Radio radiation from phones can increase blood sugar activity in the brain.

3. cancer risk

A possible link between phone radiation and cancer continues to be debated as engineers establish acceptable limits for the specific absorption rate (SAR). Although hard scientific evidence is limited, WHO cautiously recommends limiting children’s phone exposure. Various studies present contrasting perspectives.

4. Reproductive issues

Concerns have been raised that exposure to electromagnetic waves during pregnancy can cause genetic problems in the fetus. This exposure can also affect sperm production and quality in men.

5. Fire hazard

Some people are so obsessed with their phones that they put them under their pillows when they sleep. Unfortunately, this practice resulted in pillows catching fire.

Recognize potential health risks such as: B. sleep disturbance, increased brain activity, potential association with cancer, reproductive effects, fire hazard, and phone calls while sleeping; It may lead to improvement of usage habits.

Lovingnews (

)