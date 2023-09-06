Reasons Why You May Have Bad Dreams

Are you aware that there could be certain reasons why you’re always having bad dreams? It’s not always due to attack from spiritual forces but sometimes it’s due to the activities we engage in during the day or few hours leading up to our bedtime. Being able to detect what is responsible for the constant bad dreams, will go a long way in helping you address the concerns.

In this article in line with a publication on Mayo Clinic, we are going to have a look at some of the reasons why you are always having bad dream. Just sit tight and enjoy this article while learning something new.

Causes of Constant Bad Dreams

1. Extreme stress and anxiety is one of the major causes of bad dreams. It has been proven that sometimes ordinary stress of daily life such as problems at home or at school may trigger nightmares. So for that reason, there is need to engage in activities that curtail extreme stress and anxiety.

2. Sleep deprivation – if you are always sleeping late or not getting enough sleep, it may end up taking a toll on your health and sleep quality by making you have nightmares more often. Sleep deprivation is one of the key causes of bad dreams.

3. Scary books and movies – if you read or saw a scary movie or book before bedtime, then that could be responsible for the nightmares you have. Scary books and movies before bedtime can trigger nightmares in people even if they have no stress or anxiety related issues.

4. Substance misuse is another cause of nightmares in people. If you misuse drugs or alcohol, it may trigger bad dreams.

ErickssonDGreat (

)