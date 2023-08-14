Reasons Why PSG Should Not Renew Kylian Mbappe’s Contract

Kylian Mbappe had a little problem with PSG after the end of last season concerning his contract with the club. They informed him that they weren’t ready to lose him as a free agent, as his current contract was set to expire next year. They gave him 2 options, to either renew his contract, or leave to a new club.

However, according to recent reports, Kylian Mbappe has agreed to extend his contract with the club, which might not be the right decision at this moment due to some reasons.

First of all, Mbappe’s salary is one of the most expensive in world football currently, and PSG might not afford to keep up with the payment for a long time. Secondly, to make a big name in the football world, playing in the French league is not the right decision for Kylian Mbappe at this moment. He needs to look for a more competitive league like La Liga or the Premier League so he can boost his status as a top player.

Another reason why the extension of his contract is not the right decision is his influence. PSG are making a mistake by building the club around Mbappe, because they will surely crumble if he eventually leaves. We can see some examples in their preseason games where he was absent. They rarely won any of them, and even drew their opening league game against Lorient because he was absent.

What do you think about the extension of his contract at the club?

