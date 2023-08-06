Reasons Why Pochettino Should Make Sánchez First Choice Goalkeeper Over Kepa At Chelsea

As Mauricio Pochettino contemplates who will be his first-choice goalkeeper at Chelsea, he faces a challenging decision after the acquisition of Robert Sánchez from Brighton for a considerable sum of £25 million.

The departure of Edouard Mendy this summer has left a void that both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Robert Sánchez are eager to fill. However, here are three compelling reasons why Pochettino should consider making Robert Sánchez the primary custodian of Chelsea’s goal over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

1. Consistency and Reliability: Since his £70 million move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, Kepa Arrizabalaga has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations placed upon him. His inconsistent performances and high-profile errors have been a cause for concern for the Chelsea faithful and the management alike.

On the other hand, Robert Sánchez has showcased remarkable consistency and reliability during his time at Brighton. His impressive shot-stopping ability and commanding presence in the penalty area instil confidence in his defenders, which could create a solid foundation for Chelsea’s defence.

2. Adaptability and Modern Goalkeeping: The modern game demands goalkeepers who are not only adept at traditional shot-stopping but also possess the ability to play with their feet and participate in building attacks from the back. Robert Sánchez has demonstrated exceptional distribution skills and the confidence to initiate plays from the defensive third. His proficiency in this aspect of modern goalkeeping aligns seamlessly with Pochettino’s vision of restructuring Chelsea into a team that thrives on dynamic and fluid play.

3. Hunger and Determination: As Chelsea aims to compete at the highest level of domestic football, having a goalkeeper with a burning desire to succeed becomes paramount. Kepa Arrizabalaga may be eager to redeem himself, but Robert Sánchez’s hunger to prove himself at a top club like Chelsea is equally fervent. The prospect of starting his Chelsea career on the bench will only fuel his determination to seize the opportunity and showcase his talent on the grandest stage.

