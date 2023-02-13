NEWS

Reasons Why Peter Obi Is Shifting To Lagos Where Tinubu Have Made Landmark- Onah

Southeast spokesman Of The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Council, Dr Josef Onoh, has said has accused the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi of running away from Anambra to stage campaigns in Lagos because of the iniquities he committed as Anambra state governor. He lament that there are reasons why Peter Obi is shifting to Lagos where Tinubu have made landmark

According to him, Obi himself had conceded that age was not a barrier to good governance. Tinubu was ahead of Obi and other presidential candidates who made him a candidate worth voting for.

“These are reasons Obi is shifting to Lagos where Asiwaju and his subsequent successors have made a landmark and a centre of excellence. Obi was in Lagos because of the foundation, infrastructural development and security Asiwaju entrenched in Lagos which Obi could not put in place in Anambra state, except for a brewery industry

