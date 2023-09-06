Are you aware that there are certain reasons why some people wake up with swollen eye bags? If you are the type of person who wakes up with swollen eye bags daily or occasionally and wondering what could be responsible for it, this article will serve as an eye opener to you.

In this article in like with a publication on Healthline, we are going to have a look at some of the reasons why people wake up with swollen eye bags. Just sit tight and enjoy your article while learning something new.

Causes of Swollen Eye Bags After Waking Up

1. Fluid retention – this is one of the causes of Swollen eye bags after Waking up. You may notice puffy eyes after waking up due to fluid retention. It is one of the major causes of Swollen eye bags.

2. Lack of sleep – if you are the type of person who sleeps less often or doesn’t get enough sleep, it may lead to puffy eye bags. Lack of sleep or sleep deprivation is one of the chief causes of Swollen eye bags. So for your own good, improve the quality or number of hours you sleep.

3. Excess sodium intake may also be responsible for the puffy eyes you wake up with every morning. The amount of salt you consume may be responsible for the eye bags you wake up with. So for your own good, cut down on sodium intake as excess sodium can also cause blood pressure concerns.

