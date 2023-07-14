Reasons why Onana is the perfect choice to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford

It has been days since David de Gea left Manchester United.

The club are in the market for a new shots topper and are even closing in on André Onana from Inter Milan.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is in it’s last stages and the two clubs very close to reaching agreement.

It’s one thing to sign a replacement, but it’s another thing to get the right one. Here are 5 reasons why Onana is perfect for Manchester United.

1. Age profile

Onana is the right age profile for Manchester United. He is 27 years of age and has already played in the Champions League final.

This means That Manchester United will not be expecting to sign a new first choice keeper anytime soon. In fact, Onana could still be at the top of his game in 6 years time given how long a goalkeeper’s career typically is.

2. Experience

Not only has Onana participated in a Champions League final, he also has the experience of playing for Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Hence, he knows what the Dutch manager wants from his keepers. This will help Erik ten Hag in implementing his tactics as he has a number one who already knows how he wants to play football.

3. Fits into Style of play

Where David de Gea Was a great shotstopper, he had limits which held back Man United a great deal last season.

David de Gea’s distribution, cross claims are among the worst in the Premier League so for Manchester United to have finished 3rd with a goalkeeper that doesn’t fit anywhere near how they want to play, they deserve huge plaudits.

All that will change with Onana. He will help retain balls that could have been lost if de Gea was in goal. Hence, we can expect Manchester United to rack up great possession numbers next season with a keeper who can keep the ball at feet as well as distribute them.

4. Willingness to join the club

André Onana is reportedly very willing to join Manchester United. He has in fact agreed personal terms with the club even when the two clubs have not reached agreement on a fee.

Such a willingness to join a club would usually mean a player would do all it takes to succeed at the said club.

