Reasons Why Obi’s Campaign Makes Fresh Call For INEC Dismissal

According to Punch, the campaign team of Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has called for the dismissal and investigation of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Punch reports that the team, led by Director-General Otumba Akin Osuntokun, made the call in Abuja on Thursday.

Osuntokun said Yakubu has “caused sufficient harm to the nation’s electoral process” and must be held accountable for his actions.

He cited the arrest and ongoing prosecution of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for his actions during the recent election as a precedent for prosecuting Yakubu.

Osuntokun also said reports from all election observation groups at home and abroad agree that the election had major flaws and the result of the presidential election fell short of international standards, as explained by INEC.

He called on the current federal government to sack Yakubu and order an independent investigation into the conduct of the elections.

