Reasons Why Most Babies Cry Immediately After Birth

The sound of a baby’s cry is one of the most heartwarming moments for every parent, midwife, and carer during childbirth, who often regard it as proof of life and respiratory health. An article by Healthline revealed that it is a natural and instinctive response for neonates to cry immediately after they are exposed to the environment outside the womb.

In this article, we hope to probe into the reasons why babies cry immediately after birth in line with reliable facts provided by Healthline.

Firstly, it is imperative to know and understand that crying is an essential communication tool for newborn babies, enabling them to express their needs, e.g., hunger, and communicate discomfort, e.g., stress and tension, after the entire labour and birth process.

Secondly, babies cry immediately after birth due to the shock of transition and the adjustment of vital organs, e.g., the lungs and respiratory organs, to the new environment. Recall that during pregnancy, the foetus takes in amniotic fluid and breathes the placenta of the mother. After birth, the baby, by crying, exercises the lungs, which in turn replace the amniotic fluid with fresh air.

Additionally, this crying process is important because it clears the airways, ensures the smooth flow of oxygen, helps reduce the risks of respiratory difficulties, strengthens their breathing pattern, helps their lungs expand and contract, and prepares them for the independent breathing that they will do for the rest of their lives.

