Reasons Why Men With Weak Erections Should Take More Coffee

Do you know that taking coffee before intimacy does not just wake up the brain? Experts have discovered from research that men who drink two to three cups of coffee a day have lower chances of developing erectile dysfunction in their lifetime. This is possibly because coffee is known for its ability to stimulate blood flow to the male organ

If you have heard somewhere that coffee is beneficial in improving sexual prowess and wondered, why? This article is for you. In this article, I’ll like to enlighten you on how taking coffee regularly as a man can affect sexual performance and improve erectile issues according to Verywell Health.

1. Coffee gives a boost of energy to improve intimacy. It is well known that taking coffee increases energy levels and assertiveness. Coffee is rich in antioxidants, which can protect blood vessels, aid circulation, and possibly improve blood flow to the male organ helping men get and maintain erections.

2. May prevent Erectile Dysfunction. It has been discovered that men who drink two to three cups of coffee per day may have an easier time getting and maintaining as erection. This may be due to the fact that caffeine, the active ingredient in coffee helps to relax the muscles to allow more blood flow and also increase testosterone levels which improves erectile function.

3. Taking Coffee improves Libido in men. Caffeine is a stimulant which can increase energy and alertness by speeding up your brain and body. This may give your drive a big boost for men who struggle with this issues.

Take away. How much coffee should you drink before intimacy as a man ?

You don’t need to drink much coffee as a man. One or two cups 45 minutes before sex should be enough. Avoid drinking more than four or five cups a day, since excess caffeine can lead to unwanted side effects like insomnia and anxiety

