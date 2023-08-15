Reasons why men should regularly consume dates

According to Healthline, people from all social strata enjoy dates, which are a very good fruit. According to research, the fruit’s high vitamin content may help people of all sexes stay healthy overall and ward against disease. Men should always consume dates for a variety of reasons, some of which are:

1. They may help treat infertility

According to research, dates have been used to treat male infertility for a very long time in traditional African medical practises. There is, however, little scientific evidence to support their effectiveness.

Dates can help treat infertility, according to a rat research. Future research, according to the researchers, should look to determine the right number of dates to use in treating infertility. This is a crucial justification for always eating dates.

2. They may boost brain health

Regular date eating has been associated in studies to higher thinking abilities and a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Additionally, studies have demonstrated a link between reduced plaque development in the brain and long-term supplementation with date fruit in animals. It should always be consumed to prevent this outcome.

3. Dates have potent antioxidants.

Due to their high antioxidant content, dates have been proven in studies to have the ability to treat chronic diseases.

4. They may increase skin health

Topical treatments containing dates may enhance skin health, according to research. According to research, date creams can enhance the skin’s suppleness, brightness, and moisture content. You should utilise dates frequently for this important reason as well.

5. They may help with diabetes

Diabetes sufferers can also benefit from dates. According to certain research in the review, dates may improve the pancreas’ ability to secrete insulin, the hormone that supports normal blood sugar levels.

According to some studies, dates may aid in the management of diabetes complications. It should always be consumed by all diabetics.

