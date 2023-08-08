NEWS

Reasons Why Many Women Have Abnormal Cravings During Pregnancy

One of the periods where women experience significant changes or transformations in their bodies, both physically and emotionally, is during pregnancy, which often brings about changes in diets and a set of specific food cravings.

Today’s article, in line with Verywell Health, seeks to offer an explanation of the mystery behind these strange cravings during pregnancy. Let’s begin

1. Hormonal changes or fluctuations play a significant role in triggering various symptoms during pregnancy, and cravings are no exception. Fluctuations in hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone can influence mood, taste, and smell sensitivities, leading to heightened preferences for certain food types.

2. Nutritional Needs: Since pregnant women need specific nutrients like folic acid, protein, calcium, vitamins, and iron, cravings may flow in the direction of foods that can meet their needs, especially when there are nutritional deficiencies.

3. Pregnancy often brings about a heightened or overwhelming sense of smell and taste, which can intensify food cravings. Foods that previously had subtle aromas or flavours can suddenly become enticing and irresistible, while those with strong aromas might be a major turnoff.

How women should effectively Manage their Cravings

While it’s natural to occasionally desire certain meal types, it’s important to strike a balance and prioritise a healthy diet during pregnancy. Here are some ways Women should effectively manage their cravings:

1. Consume the desired meal in moderation.

2. Always choose nutrient-rich foods that can provide the necessary vitamins and minerals for both the mother and the developing baby.

3. If cravings blow out of proportion and lead to uncontrolled eating habits, waste no time consulting with a healthcare provider or nutritionist for guidance and healthy alternatives.

