It’s crucial to remember that comparing Messi and Ronaldo is arbitrary because each player has their own exceptional accomplishments and abilities. Based on individual preferences and biases, different people may have differing viewpoints. Nonetheless, here are five strong reasons why Lionel Messi is considered better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

1. Exceptional ball control and dribbling skills

Lionel Messi has a reputation for being one of the best dribblers in the history of football due to his exceptional ball control and dribbling skills. With his close ball control, rapid changes of direction, and lightning-fast acceleration, he is able to evade multiple defenders effortlessly while navigating through tight spaces. Messi’s dribbling ability has been described as mesmerizing, and it has enabled him to create scoring opportunities for himself and his team.

2. Vision and playmaking ability:

Messi’s vision and playmaking ability are exceptional. He possesses a remarkable understanding of the game, consistently making accurate and incisive passes to unlock defenses and set up goal-scoring opportunities. Messi’s ability to read the game, combined with his precise passing, allows him to create chances and orchestrate the flow of the game, making him not only a prolific goal scorer but also an exceptional playmaker.

3. Record-breaking goal-scoring prowess

The goal-scoring record of Cristiano Ronaldo is impressive, but Lionel Messi has set numerous records in his own right. Messi is among the world’s top goal scorers, regularly exceeding the 50-goal mark in a single season. Additionally, Messi has broken the record for most goals scored in a calendar year, scoring 91 in 2012. With his precision and frequency, Messi has made himself a formidable goal-scoring force over the years.

4. Creative style of play

He has an unusual ability to improvise and produce moments of brilliance that leave both fans and opponents in awe, and his style of play is often commended for its creativity and inventiveness. It is Messi’s creativity that adds another layer of excitement to his performances, whether it is his delicate chips over the goalkeeper, his intricate dribbling runs, or even his audacious nutmegs, and makes him stand out from the crowd.

5. Consistency in one club

Messi has spent the entirety of his professional career at Barcelona through 2021, in contrast to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has played for several clubs over the course of his career. He has been able to establish a strong bond with the team and its supporters because of his constancy and dedication to one club. Messi has become the club’s all-time leading scorer as a result of his undying dedication to Barcelona, which has netted him countless national and international championships. His sustained commitment to and success at a single club show that he has the capacity to perform at a high level for an extended length of time.

