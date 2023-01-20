This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reasons why Godwin Emefiele is reportedly linked to terrorism—a government source reveals

Information has emerged on why the embittered governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has a connection to terrorism financing through the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was gathered that Godwin Emefiele, fraudulently working with a terrorist financier in the country whose name was not disclosed, got some money from this financier and sent it to an Islamic cleric, Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, which he rejected.

An investigation has revealed the acts of terrorism financing and fraud activities perpetrated by Godwin Emefiele and his involvement in economic crimes against national security.

According to a government source, Godwin Emefiele sent an amount of money to Gumi because he wants Gumi to support his presidential bid, but Gumi reportedly rejected the money, saying he does not have a bank account.

The source further said that the terror financier later gave the money to one of Gumi’s aides to give to his boss, also adding that the terror financier refused to disclose the source of the huge amount of money when he was arrested, stating that the money had been given to Gumi.

