Reasons Why Chelsea Fans Should Not Be Deceived By Their Impressive Pre-season Display

With the new English Premier League season kicking off in less than two weeks, Chelsea are preparing their squad just like all the other 19 teams competing for the title at Manchester City. It will be a long and hard campaign.

After enduring the worst campaign in Premier League history last season, Chelsea will be looking to turn things around and compete at the top of the table where they belong.

The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino was promising and gave the fans hope that the upcoming season will be great. Ironically, the Blues won the first edition of the United States Premier League summer series. Six very good US EPL teams lead the unbeaten group.

This win, while impressive, should not deter Chelsea fans heading into the new season. Yes, they look like a very competitive new team, but expectations should be low as things may not go well once the season starts.

Pochettino is working with a very young squad and expectations should be reasonable. With only having to play one game a week due to their absence from European competition, reaching the semi-finals next season would be a remarkable achievement for the Blues.

After winning the Summer Series, some Chelsea fans were euphoric that the team could win the league next season.

Well, it could be possible, but it’s highly unlikely and these fans should know not to put too much pressure on this new and young team.

