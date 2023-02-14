Reasons Why Buhari’s Administration Would Likely Be Remembered

One of the most important thing about any administration is what it is remembered for. Every president should be concerned about the thoughts of the people concerning how he or she governed them.

President Buhari’s administration have often being criticized for the hardship it caused the citizens. The economic and security state of the nation has not improved as many would have expected under the 8 years tenure of the president(based on personal opinion).

However, they are certain areas the Buhari’s administration has done so well in. His administration has done so well in changing our electoral system from what it used to be. Buhari achieved this through two critical decisions he took.

Firstly, it was his administration that introduced the BVAS technology. This would go a long well in reducing the corrupt practices in our electoral system. Buhari is the president that dared to sign the BVAS technology into law.

Secondly, Buhari’s administration would be remembered for the new Naira notes and the cashless policy. He teamed up with the CBN to ensure that vote buying is brought to a halt. In years to come when the cashless policy becomes strong, politicians would no longer be having huge amount of cash to buy votes.

It would not be realistic for them to start collecting the account numbers of voters. So therefore, this new policy would aid our electoral process.

Every election period in our country would remind us about the positive actions Buhari’s administration took.

Content created and supplied by: Edyfine111 (via 50minds

News )

#Reasons #Buharis #Administration #RememberedReasons Why Buhari’s Administration Would Likely Be Remembered Publish on 2023-02-14 13:28:09