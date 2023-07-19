Reasons why a Woman’s vagina makes sound while having sex

When air becomes trapped within the genitals of women, it is known as “queefing,” or female genital gas. Once trapped, the air will eventually be released from the genital and may cause the rectum to make a sound resembling farts. It usually happens naturally and infrequently indicates a major health issue. But it can just be a one-time thing or it might be a sign of a condition that needs to be treated. Let’s examine the reasons for sexual activity.

Causes of genital gas during intercourse

According to Healthline, Genital gas can be brought on by a variety of factors. Knowing the various causes is crucial because some of them necessitate professional medical attention.

We'll examine the reasons behind genital gas during sexual activity in this post.

Genital gas is frequently caused by sexual activity. Sometimes air can enter the female genital by the movement of the male genital and then become trapped. The gas will then be expelled when your muscles contract during an orgasm or when the male genital is withdrawn. It may sound like bubbles and feel like them.

Air can easily enter the female genitalia during oral sex. Interactions that are too harsh can result in genital gas as well as a spontaneous pneumoperitoneum, which is a buildup of trapped air under the diaphragm. Upper abdominal or chest pain may result from this.

