Reasons Why A Person May Develop Pile (Haemorrhoids)

When the veins around the rectum and anus swell and fill with blood, a painful condition known as piles or haemorrhoids develops. A person with pile will experience excruciating discomfort in the anus and even bleed during bowel movements.

In this piece, inspired by an article posted on the Mayo Clinic’s website, we will investigate the causes of hemorrhoids. Relax and take in this article while you get some valuable knowledge.

What are the potential causes of piles?

According to healthline Anus and rectus veins may dilate or enlarge if you have chronic constipation and strain too much while using the restroom. Constipation can cause health problems, therefore it’s in your best interest to take preventative measures.

The second is frequent hard lifting, which can eventually lead to piling. You probably have pile since you’re the type of individual that frequently lifts hefty weights. You should slow down your weight lifting for your own good.

The anus veins may also enlarge from the strain of passing a bowel movement. This is why it’s important to relax your abdominal muscles during defecating. If you are the kind to strain frequently in the restroom, you may want to reconsider your strategy.

Some patients who suffer from chronic diarrhoea also develop piles or hemorrhoids. If severe diarrhoea is not treated in time, it might lead to piles. In order to prevent piles, you should get medical attention for your diarrhea.

