Reasons Behind The N617/Litre Increase In Fuel Prices – Mele Kyari Reveals

Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has said that market forces are to blame for the increase in gas prices in Nigeria.

This comes after a recent price hike from N540 to N617 per litre, which, according to him, shows the dynamics of a pricing strategy that is controlled by the market.

After a private meeting at the State House in Abuja with Vice President Kashim Shettima, Kyari spoke to the media and said, “They are just rates dependent on the market realities. Making sure the market governs itself has this connotation. Prices will fluctuate, sometimes rising and sometimes falling.

He refuted claims that a shortage of gasoline is to blame for the price increase, nevertheless.

“No, there is no shortage of supply. There is no shortage.

“When you visit the market, you purchase the item, then you return to the market and sell it there for the going rate. Nothing to do with supply is involved. There are no supply problems here.

“Our supply is substantial. There was enough food for the nation for more than 32 days. That is not a concern.

