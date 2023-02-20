Reason why Soyinka disowns social media post endorsing Tinubu revealed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Professor Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate, has denied a social media post that claimed he had endorsed Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate.

The senior statesman allegedly used unkind words to characterize ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in the social media post.

Cite me anywhere, Nigerians don’t need somebody like Atiku and Obasanjo to lead them again, according to the statement that quoted Soyinka. Obasanjo is a liar, and Atiku is corrupt, according to our tests. They are both avaricious and self-centered.

Any cabal or Viju milk activist trying to degrade Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would have to deal with me.

A typical PDP man is furious with Asiwaju because he forced them to submit. Anyone who believes that Asiwaju’s downfall is his goal will have their mission crash and boomerang.

The playwright’s media representative responded to the tweet on Sunday by saying, “Professor Soyinka did NOT at any time or on any occasion issue such a statement.

“The media and members of the public are encouraged to ignore the message or any other political message that addresses or targets any political party or political actor. “It is merely the works of peddlers of fake news and falsity, who profit from misinformation to obtain political advantages.

The author has distanced himself from altered films and words that have previously been attributed to him.

Soyinka stated that one could not continue “to monitor and respond to the concoctions of the junkies of a lie, and their assiduous advocates who had yet to learn to wipe the filth off their tablets” in one of his responses to the phony messages.

CREDIT: The Punch

ReporterFK (

)