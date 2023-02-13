This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reason Why Some APC Governors Can Attack Buhari Now Is Because They Know He’s On His Way Out -Momodu

Director, of Strategic Communications, PDP PCC, Dele Momodu has come out to say that one of the reasons why some APC governors can come out and attack President Buhari frontally is because they know that he is on his way out.

Dele Momodu said this while speaking on the role APC governors are playing in Tinubu’s presidential campaign in an interview on Arise TV. According to him, the permutation in the APC is that the Governors will make Tinubu president but with Tinubu’s base shaking, that could prove to be difficult.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“The reason some of them can attack Buhari frontally the way they are doing now is that they know that he is on his way out. When you are on your way out of power, all your enemies will converge. Most of the governors and politicians in power have acquired their enemies in the last 8 years and that’s that. I have friends in APC and all their permutations today are predicated only on one thing… that the Governors will make Tinubu president.”

“There’s nobody in Nigeria who relies on outsiders to make them president. Before contesting for the presidency, you have to hold your base down. Of all the candidates, Tinubu is the only person whose base is shaking. I can tell you that in Lagos, 3 people will split it, Tinubu, Atiku, and Peter Obi. Nothing can be done about it.”

Watch the full interview here.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

Content created and supplied by: AnnSports (via 50minds

News )

#Reason #APC #Governors #Attack #Buhari #Hes #MomoduReason Why Some APC Governors Can Attack Buhari Now Is Because They Know He’s On His Way Out -Momodu Publish on 2023-02-13 11:00:19