Reason Why Kwankwaso Didn’t Make President Tinubu’s Ministerial List – APC Spokesman, Bala Reveals

Bala Ibrahim, the Director of Publicity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has given possible reasons for why Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), was not included in President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Recall that before the president unveiled his ministerial nominees, speculations were that the former Kano State governor would earn a position in Tinubu’s cabinet because of the frequent ‘romance’ between the duo then.

However, in a recent interview with The PUNCH, Ibrahim said Kwankwaso’s persistent attacks on the legacy of the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, in Kano State, may have caused him a slot in Tinubu’s cabinet.

The APC chieftain explained that he believed the constant attacks on Ganduje’s legacies in Kano State by Governor Abba Yusuf of the NNPP and Kwankwaso’s political godson was why Tinubu decided against giving Kwankwaso a ministerial position.

He said: “Kwankwaso is a force to reckon with in the politics of Kano. But the way and manner his Kwankwasiyya movement goes about conducting itself has made the support for Kwankwaso to wane gradually. This is because of the brigandage the movement is bringing into the politics of Kano, and by extension, Nigeria.

“The President must have felt the pulse of the public and weighed the relevance and implementation of his policies, particularly his effort to win the hearts of Kano people. There is no way you will dismiss the political maturity, sagacity and experience of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje when it comes to the way he plays politics in Kano.”

Meanwhile, Senator Kwankwaso’s camp believed that Ibrahim did not deserve a response after insinuating that Kwankwaso had lost his political relevance in Kano State.

The NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, told the platform that the ruling APC didn’t deserve any response.

He, however knocked the All Progressives Congress for for trying to taint his principal.

Agbo said, “Some of these issues are things the party is not supposed to be reacting to now. He (Kwankwaso) has spoken directly on the issue you talked about. He is the one who opted out. What else do you want?

“If Ganduje is saying what he is saying and wants to continue to be behaving like a garrison commander, it is his business, not ours.”

