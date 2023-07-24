Reason Why Chelsea Do Not Have a Sponsor on Their New Kit Ahead of the New EPL Season

Chelsea Football Club’s new kit for the 2023/24 season has been unveiled, and one noticeable absence is the lack of a front-of-shirt sponsor. The absence of a sponsor has left many fans curious about the reasons behind this decision. In this article, we delve deeper into why Chelsea currently do not have a sponsor on their new kit ahead of the new English Premier League (EPL) season.

Nike’s Stylish 90s Theme Kit:

Nike, the sportswear giant responsible for Chelsea’s kits, has opted for a stylish ’90s theme for the new home kit. The kit features an iridescent Chelsea crest and Swoosh, with a minimalistic design that allows the players’ performance to shine on the pitch. The clean look of the kit has been praised by fans, but the absence of a sponsor has raised eyebrows.

End of Three-Year Contract:

The reason behind the missing sponsor on Chelsea’s new kit lies in the expiration of their three-year contract with mobile phone company Three, which came to an end last season. Since then, the club has been actively searching for a new main sponsor to replace Three.

Chelsea has been diligently working to secure a new sponsor for their kit. However, as of now, the club has not been able to finalize a deal. This has resulted in the absence of a sponsor logo on the front of the kit.

One potential sponsor that seemed likely to take over was the American streaming service Paramount+. However, the Premier League intervened and blocked the deal. The league was concerned about potential issues related to broadcasting rights, as NBC Sports currently holds the broadcast rights for Premier League games in the US until 2028.

In their search for a sponsor, Chelsea entered discussions with gambling firm Stake.com. However, this deal also faced hurdles due to the ban on gambling shirt sponsorships in England’s top flight, which is set to take effect in the 2025/26 season. Moreover, the proposed deal received negative feedback from the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, with 77 percent of members expressing their disagreement.

Chelsea reportedly rejected offers from insurance firm Allianz and an unnamed cryptocurrency company, further prolonging their search for a suitable sponsor.

Chelsea’s decision-making process has been influenced by fan sentiment. Negative reactions from supporters and concerns about the impact on the club’s values have led them to reconsider potential sponsorship deals.

Despite the ongoing search, Chelsea remains optimistic about securing a sponsor before their first Premier League game of the season against Liverpool on August 13. The club is aware of the importance of finding a sponsor not only for financial reasons but also to maintain the tradition and aesthetics of the iconic blue kit.

In conclusion, the absence of a sponsor on Chelsea’s new kit for the 2023/24 season stems from the expiration of their previous contract with Three and the challenges in securing a new sponsor. While the club has been in talks with various companies, concerns about broadcasting rights, fan sentiments, and potential future restrictions have contributed to the delay. Nonetheless, Chelsea remains committed to finding the right sponsor before the start of the new EPL season. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of the sponsor logo, they can rest assured that the iconic blue kit will continue to hold its allure on the pitch.

