Reason Buhari Changed His Mind On Recirculation Of Old N500, N1000 Revealed

The reason President Muhammadu Buhari reversed his decision to permit the recirculation of old N500 and N1,000 notes until April 10 has been disclosed.

Remember that in a national broadcast on Thursday, the President ordered the recirculation of the old N200 notes till April 10 and declared that all other denominations had ceased to be legal money. Yet, new evidence suggests that a high-ranking official and a presidential assistant persuaded President Buhari not to allow the recirculation of the N500 and N1,000 notes.

A top source told The Nation that the two government officials ‘affected’ the President’s last-minute decision, claiming that the recirculation of the old denominations would allow individuals who have stockpiled billions of the old bills for the upcoming elections to bribe votes.

He stated, “Both officials urged the President that permitting the N500 and N1000 to remain legal money until April 10 would undermine his commitment not to permit those who had hoarded billions of the old notes for the next elections to bribe votes.

“They persuaded the President that Nigerians would embrace the policy when he addressed them, demonstrate comprehension, and approve the proposition. According to the source, the two officials are members of the cabal opposing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nominee, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because their dreams were not realized.

“One of them wanted to be a governor, while the other desired to be a vice presidential candidate. Buhari believed that their advise was humanitarian, not realising that they had a hidden agenda. The source went on to say that the President had received security briefings on violence and protests around the country as a result of the Naira redesign strategy before to his address to Nigerians.

The source stated that Buhari was advised that the strategy was detrimental to the poor and had four options for consultations before to addressing the Nigerian people. According to the source, the options were the complete review and reversal of the Naira redesign policy, the recirculation of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes from February 10th to April 10th, allowing the court to have the final say on the Naira redesign, and an out-of-court settlement to save the economy any trouble.

“After isolating the possibilities to prevent pandemonium, the President launched a series of meetings with state governors, allies, and strategists, as well as gauging the opinion of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, according to a top source. “The President was extremely worried about the disproportionate impact of the naira shortage on the poor.”

On the basis of the guarantee he had from Emefiele, he had hoped that the policy would be carried out with only minor detions. “Buhari took note of the concerns raised by those who requested a review. He was mainly concerned by allegations that poor Nigerians who had earned their money legitimately were unable to obtain the new currency and so could not feed their family.

“Buhari has practically decided to allow the restoration of the three denominations, with both the old and new banknotes being legal tender until April 10.” Some presidential advisers awaited the command to publicise the decision, but the involvement of a minister and a senior administration official caused the President to change his mind.

