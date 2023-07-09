NEWS

Reality Star Nengi Writes A Letter To The Rain As She Pleads For A Break

Nigerian Reality Star and former big brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has pleaded with the rain to take a coffee break.

This is coming after the beautiful and out spoken lady acknowledged the fact that she has enjoyed staying in bed as a result of the weather, she said

Check out the screenshot below

“Dear rain, I appreciate your contribution to my personal growth as a professional bed enthusiast.. Your consistent efforts to keep me in bed are truly commendable but seriously, you should take a coffee break now”

Nengi is twenty five year old TV Personality, Ex Beauty Queen, influencer, brand ambassador, model and entrepreneur from Bayelsa State. She was popular in the house for being in a relationship with Ozo fondly called “ultimate light skin”

