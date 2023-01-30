Real reason Emefiele travelled to Daura to meet buhari on Sunday

Nigerians were surprised to receive news on Sunday that President buhari had approved the extension of deadline for the exchange of old naira notes with new ones.

It was possible because on Sunday the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Mr Godwin Emefiele travelled to Daura in Katsina State to meet with President buhari.

His reasons for travelling to Daura are mainly two. Firstly, the president was already in Daura for the weekend and had already decided on the deadline of 31st January.

Secondly, he went to brief the president and get him to approve by signature because of the need to change the decision and extend the timeline as was being demanded by several quarters.

The president is also expected to visit Kano State for the commissioning of some projects done by Governor Abdullahi Unar Ganduje. With barely 48 hours to the deadline, the best decision was to meet the president to take action on the extension on time.

Aside from approving the extension, buhari approved a further 7 days grace period for banks to remote old currencies to the apex bank as recommended by Mr Godwin Emefiele.

