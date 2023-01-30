NEWS

Real reason Emefiele travelled to Daura to meet Buhari on Sunday

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 50 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real reason Emefiele travelled to Daura to meet buhari on Sunday

Nigerians were surprised to receive news on Sunday that President buhari had approved the extension of deadline for the exchange of old naira notes with new ones.

It was possible because on Sunday the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Mr Godwin Emefiele travelled to Daura in Katsina State to meet with President buhari.

His reasons for travelling to Daura are mainly two. Firstly, the president was already in Daura for the weekend and had already decided on the deadline of 31st January.

Secondly, he went to brief the president and get him to approve by signature because of the need to change the decision and extend the timeline as was being demanded by several quarters.

The president is also expected to visit Kano State for the commissioning of some projects done by Governor Abdullahi Unar Ganduje. With barely 48 hours to the deadline, the best decision was to meet the president to take action on the extension on time.

Aside from approving the extension, buhari approved a further 7 days grace period for banks to remote old currencies to the apex bank as recommended by Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Content created and supplied by: Getfoundonlineng (via 50minds
News )

#Real #reason #Emefiele #travelled #Daura #meet #buhari #SundayReal reason Emefiele travelled to Daura to meet buhari on Sunday Publish on 2023-01-30 05:26:14



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 50 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

INEC Should Be Blamed For The Issuance Of Two Certificates – Femi Falana

24 mins ago

Anambra Ready For Tinubu – Campaign Council Reveals

28 mins ago

Why I Will Ban “Lagos Agbero” If Elected As The Governor of Lagos —Governorship Candidate of LP

38 mins ago

We Will Not Accept Agbero System In Lagos– Rhodes-Vivour

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button