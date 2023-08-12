Real Madrid prepared really well for this season’s campaign as they completed the signing of some top-quality players in the summer transfer window. The Los Blancos signed the likes of Jude Bellingham, Joselu, and Fran Garcia to strengthen the quality of their present team for this season’s challenge.

Recent reports claim that Real Madrid are close to signing Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea this summer. The Spanish International will be expected to replace Thibaut Courtois who has been ruled out for this season after sustaining an ACL injury in pre-season.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Real Madrid’s possible lineup for this season with their summer signings and transfer target. Let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga.

As stated earlier in this article, Kepa Arrizabalaga will step in for Thibaut Courtois to become Real Madrid’s first-choice goalkeeper this season.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Fran Garcia.

Fran Garcia will be expected to be Real Madrid’s new left-back for this season and be part of this team’s defense line in all competitions.

Midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde will play more of the attacking football for Real Madrid in the middle of the park while Aurelien Tchouameni remains concerned with handling things defensively.

Forwards: Vinicius Jnr, Joselu and Rodrygo Goes.

Joselu will most likely be Real Madrid’s main striker in this frontline setup while Vinicius Jnr and Rodrygo Goes handle the left and right-wing positions respectively.

