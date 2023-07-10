Real Madrid Players Begins Medical Test Ahead Of Next Season.

In other to kick-start the new season, which will soon be upon us, the Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have already began players medical checks, to put things in order as the charge for another season of European club football exposure.

Looking much prepared in the photos, as recognised players include Federico Valverde and Toni Kross, the new season will no doubt favour the club and having mounted a dreadful reinforcement in phenomenal young players like Jude Bellingham and Arda, other teams in La Liga and across should be mindful of their preparation for the next season.

In view of the players possessed in the arsenal of the club, what modifications do you think will be done to the club as they see have big names like Luka Modric and Toni Kross who have gotten past their prime? Or are they good to go with the old players in combination with the younger ones?

Garavinho (

)