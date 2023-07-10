Real Madrid are currently preparing up for the 2023–24 season as they aim to contend for the La Liga and Champions League championships.

Last year, Carlo Ancelotti’s team won the Copa del Rey but lost the league and European championships. While Los Blancos were defeated by Man City in the semifinal of the Champions League, Barcelona easily won La Liga.

The departure of great player and current Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League may need a little period of adjustment for the Spanish powerhouses.

However, let’s take at the Madrid Available Squad for 2023/2024 Season

Real Madrid Available Squad for 2023/2024 Season

Florentino Perez has been particularly busy in the transfer window so far, as Real Madrid has signed three new additions. Jude Bellingham is a new midfielder, and Fran Garcia provides another option at left back. Joselu has joined on loan from Espanyol to bolster the assault.

Despite talks of a possible departure to Saudi Arabia, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are both certain to stay, while Brahim Diaz could play a role in Ancelotti’s team when his loan spell at AC Milan comes to an end.

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

MIDFIELDERS

FORWARDS

Hoyboychidi13 (

)