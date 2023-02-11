Reactions Trails Video Of Destroyed LP’s Lagos Campaign Rally Bus Attacked By Thugs In Lagos

Lagos State Today will host a rally for the Labour Party (LPpresidential )’s campaign. They have already arrived in Lagos with their presidential candidate, Mr. Peter obi, a former governor of the state of Anambra, and his running partner, Sen. Datti Baba Ahmed, as they are eager to discuss their ideas with the residents of Lagos.

In order to express their support for Mr. Peter obi and his running mate, the followers of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, known as “Obidients,” are always seen on the streets of Lagos. However, in a video that has appeared online, a Labour Party bus was visible with broken window glass. Thugs stormed the bus, as shown on the video. Nigerians have reacted to this video in some cases.

“Let’s show the goons we have extensions of Edo People in Lagos,” a twitter user going by the handle “Oraih Ikechukwu” said in response to the video.

Below are a few screenshots of Nigerians’ online reactions and comments.

You can watch the video by clicking on the links below.

