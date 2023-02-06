Reactions Trails Video Of Crowds Welcoming Obi At The Venue Of Kwara Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Monday, the Labour Party and (LP) presidential candidate and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter obi, along with his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, held their presidential campaign rally in Kwara State. Datti Baba Ahmed is also a candidate for the presidency of the Labour Party. Their fans were overjoyed to see them and eager to hear what they had to say about their intentions for Nigeria, and they greeted them with open arms.

The crowds at the Labour Party Kwara State Presidential campaign rally were seen giving Peter obi and his running mate a rousing welcome at the venue of the campaign rally in a video that has surfaced online and was uploaded by a twitter user with the handle name ‘Nkem.’ The video was uploaded by a twitter user who has the handle name ‘Nkem.’ This video has elicited responses from a few people in Nigeria. In response to the video, a person on Twitter who goes by the handle name “Adewunmi Ahmed” said, “Is this all the kwarans because I see say Na only where people dey you dey display Instead of all the stadium.”

