Reactions Trails The Moment A Minister Prostrated Before Tinubu After Taking His Oath Of Office

As usual, whenever there’s a new government, the President in Charge, is expected to send his list of Ministerial Nominees to the Senate for screening and in turn, hopefully get approval from the Senate. And it’s no longer news that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has submitted his list of nominees for ministerial roles to the Senate. Following the subsequent screening process, these nominees await confirmation from the Senate. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominees were unveiled a couple of weeks ago. Having successfully undergone the screening process, the nominees have now been assigned their respective portfolios.

Today, at the Aso Rock in Abuja, the designated ministers are participating in their swearing-in ceremony. Among the 45 ministers slated to take their oaths, one notable figure is Shuaibu Audu, who will serve as the Minister of Steel Development.

While taking his oath of office, reactions have trailed the moment the minister prostrated in front of Bola Ahmed Tinubu right before going to shake the president’s hands

Click on the link below and watch the video

Upon the circulation of the video online, a variety of responses from the public have surfaced.

Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from various social media users

Dear valued readers, kindly share your thoughts on this matter by dropping your comments on the section below.

Ifey_communication (
)

