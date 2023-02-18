Reactions Trails The Collapse Of Labour Party Structure Into APC In The South-West

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In less than one week from today, Nigerian eligible voters will return to their variously polling units to make a decision on who will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

There are a total of eighteen candidates that are vying for the post of the president of Nigeria, but only four are regarded as front-runners in the February 25th presidential election.

The front-runners include Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic, Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People.

Ahead of next weekend’s presidential poll, some group members of the Labour party in the South West region have disclosed that they have collapsed the party into the All Progressive Congress. According to the group, they collapsed the party in order to support the ambition of Asiwaju Tinubu.

Mixed reactions has been trailing the action of the former Labour Party members.

Reacting over the development, some people claim that the defectors were not a genuine members of the All Progressive Congress.

