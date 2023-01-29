Reactions Trails Pictures As Crowds Storms Solidarity March For Peter Obi In Kwara State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, in Kwara State, engaged in a solidarity march for Peter obi in Kwara State, which was organized by ‘Sola Kafinta’, a grass root mobilizer. Photos from the solidarity march which has surfaced online shows that a large number of people stormed the solidarity march to help in the sensitization of people for the forthcoming presidential elections.

Some Nigerians have taken to their twitter handle to react to the photos. Reacting to the photos, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Emelicious’ commented, “Sola, you are really doing good. Don’t let what other people tell you deter you”.

Another twitter user commented, “if we have this type of 100 spread across the 36 states, we don get our 50m vote already. See the crowd he pulled out, just him and his team. God bless you bro”.

Below are some pictures from the solidarity march and some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;

