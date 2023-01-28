Reactions Trails Photo Of Obi Teaching Women How To Vote At The Labour Party Townhall Meeting

Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and the former Governor of Anambra state, alongside his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, on Saturday held their presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno State. In his campaign activities in Borno State, he had an interactive session with the people of Borno state, as he had a Townhall meeting with them in Maiduguri.

However, during his Townhall meeting with women in Maiduguri, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, took out their time to teach the women at the Women’s Townhall meeting on how to vote during the Presidential election. Some Nigerians have reacted to the photo of Peter Obi, teaching the women how to vote. Reacting to it, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Jacob Micheal’ commented, “This is the best part of the campaign for me so far and should be replicated across other campaign grounds”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;

