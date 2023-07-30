Reactions Trails Kenneth Okonkwo’s Tweet As He Shares Video Of His Meeting With Col. Chinyere Obi

A few hours ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by renowned lawyer, and Labour Party chieftain, Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo, in which he shared a video of his recent meeting with disgruntled Obidient supporter, Colonel Chinyere Obi after the latter accused the party of abandoning her after selling her property to support the party’s presidential campaign.

Recall that during an interview with The PUNCH on Saturday, July 29, Colonel Obi accused the Labour Party leadership of abandoning her after she was shot by suspected political thugs while protecting the party’s votes at her polling unit during the February 25 presidential election.

However, in a swift response posted on his Twitter handle on Saturday night, Okonkwo, who was a spokesman for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, shared a video of his reconciliatory meeting with the aggrieved woman. In the footage both of them are seen dancing and hugging each other as other persons in the hall cheered them on.

Captioning the video, the renowned lawyer insisted that the Labour Party will never abandon any of its supporters. Going further, he pointed out that Colonel Chinyere Obi will always be a recognized by the party.

As expected, Okonkwo’s remarks have drawn quite a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section yo share their thoughts.

